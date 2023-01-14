FEMA official: 'Don't give up, please. Come see us'

NORTH FORT MYERS — Keith Denning stood outside a manufactured home on Hart Drive as a dozen reporters peppered him with questions.
Denning, a deputy federal coordinating officer with FEMA, said that homes like the one behind him were in the process of being assigned to those who need them after Hurricane Ian.
Asked how those waiting should approach FEMA, Denning replied they should keep contacting the agency — both on the phone and in person if need be.
“Don’t give up, please. Come see us,” Denning said.
On Thursday, FEMA invited reporters to the newly built manufactured home, now housed in a commercial mobile home park on Hart Drive.
The two-bed, one-bathroom unit was built from the ground up, with FEMA going through the same permitting and utilities processes as any developer.
“Getting it here is one thing,” Denning said. “Placing it is nothing shy of a construction project.”
Those who unsuccessfully applied for a manufactured home on their property before have been asked to do so again if it is needed.
Denning noted that conditions on the ground may have changed enough to warrant a second look, such as if the property had too much debris in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
While manufactured homes are a major component of federal relief for those who lost their housing, Denning added that it was part of a multifaceted strategy.
Other avenues of aid include rental assistance, lining up direct-lease or multi-family residential units or transitional sheltering assistance to stay at a participating hotel or motel.
The 18-month period to have the housing started Sept. 29, according to FEMA.
All these options remain on the table for individuals and families who have registered with FEMA while they work toward finding a new permanent residence.
Housing assistance will be coupled with monthly check-ins on the progress of finding a new residence prior to March 2024.
Denning said about 1,645 households across Florida are being assisted by the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
Right now, there is no plan for “group sites” in Charlotte or DeSoto counties, it stated.
“When possible, FEMA prefers placement of a unit on private property. However, if that is not possible, FEMA will utilize local commercial parks with available and suitable pads,” it stated. “Despite many challenges in placing direct temporary housing, FEMA is using all possible resources to streamline the process and continues to work diligently with local and state officials to address pressing housing needs of survivors.
Officials also noted that for “special flood hazard areas” — such as Pine Island, Sanibel Island, and vulnerable coastal areas — temporary housing in manufactured homes or travel trailers will be a last resort.
Those who are placed in such residences in those areas will only be able to stay until Aug. 1 or 180 days after moving in, whichever comes first. If they still require housing assistance, applicants can continue staying at other locations eligible through the program.
FEMA officials said Charlotte County residents have received $75 million in federal assistance for individuals and families. Of that amount, $50 million was targeted toward housing assistance with $8 million marked for rental assistance.
As of Jan. 12, FEMA’s Individual and Households Program provided $18.4 million to survivors in DeSoto County and in $60.6 million to survivors in Sarasota County, it stated.
