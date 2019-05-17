The Venice City Council expressly approved a preliminary plat for Cassata Place Tuesday and implicitly approved a fence on its western border.
The residents of Auburn Woods, to the west of the Cassata site along East Venice Avenue, want a fence to separate the two communities. They're getting one on their own western border for some privacy from the city's new public safety facility.
But a stipulation in the 2005 rezoning of the Cassata site prohibits a "wall, fence or gate" along the western border, permitting only a landscape berm along the front and back thirds.
The developer has applied to have the stipulation removed and in the interim wants to put up a temporary fence. But a temporary fence is still a fence, Planning Manager Roger Clark said.
A temporary construction fence wouldn't be prohibited, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said; city staff handles those requests, rather than their appearing on a proposed plat.
However, Cassata attorney Jeff Boone said that his client would prefer to build a "temporary" fence that could become the permanent fence, assuming the stipulation is removed, and the city code would allow it.
"The city has always allowed things to be built of a temporary nature," he said, adding that "it would be crazy to require a developer to build a fence, tear it down and build another fence."
Although the Council doesn't approve fence permits, it could make it clear to planning staff that it was OK with Boone's proposal even though it's for an 8-foot wall when the city code maximum for residential is 6 feet. The extra height will require a variance.
"You're at the top of the pyramid," he said.
If the stipulation doesn't get removed, the fence will, he said.
Fernandez said she hadn't talked to planning staff about the fence, so she couldn't commit to signing off on it. However, the plat could move forward so the fence could be dealt with separately.
"If they're going to spend money on a construction fence that looks like a real fence and then it doesn't get approved, that's money they spent needlessly," Mayor John Holic summed up. "If it does get approved, that's money they spent wisely."
The plat was unanimously approved. Development Director Jeff Shrum said Council's sentiment about the fence was received.
