After volunteers spent months planning the first festival in Venice of 2022, the 2-Day Rotary Arts & Crafts Festival took place at Venice Airport Grounds last weekend.
Saturday was a Chamber of Commerce perfect, sunny, warm day attracting a huge crowd, but Sunday, which saw a tornado touch down a few miles away, was a complete wash-out.
From the gates opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, lines of vehicles were arriving — not only ones with Florida plates, but many were from northern and Midwest states. Scout Troop members were under pressure parking vehicles on one of the busiest days experienced at the festival.
Conversation centered around how happy visitors were to be getting out for the event.
Small children encouraged by parents and grandparents were enjoying plucking rubber ducks. For the first time in 14 years, by the end of the day, all 4,000 ducks had been plucked. The grand prize winner was Jesse Lazarus of Sarasota who won the Caribbean Cruise Grand Prize
The antique car owners were being overwhelmed with questions by the enthusiastic visitors, while many of their partners were visiting the booths and returning excited with their purchases.
Joint festival organizers Rotarians Wendy North, Colleen Carver and Joe Pokorney were full of smiles as they watched the crowded showground. Mobile truck food and drink vendors were kept very busy, serving a range of different popular items as attendees stayed to eat.
Visitors were intrigued by the artist whose sculpture designs were created from old silverware and were passed on for generations. Those prices started at $12,000, Carver said. High-end art items were being sold at more than 60 booths and by the end of the day, some reported selling out.
This year, more free live music thrilled the audience from 10 a.m. with top line entertainers, including Mike Imbasciani & his BluezRockerz, The Cry’n Shames, The Occasions, JAH Movement Reggae Band, Brown Campbell Blues Band and Zach Regan and Ken McBride “Himself.”
By the end of the Saturday at 7 p.m., Carver estimated, more than 5,000 people attended the festival. Artists were pleased with the show and some have already booked to return for the 2023 festival.
With the advance warning of the bad weather next day, most of the artists packed up and departed Saturday evening. Rotarians worked ceaselessly clearing the showground and then dawn broke with storms, tornado warnings and heavy rain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.