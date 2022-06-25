VENICE — Despite more notice, the City Council’s second public comment workshop on the proposed land-development regulations drew about half the audience of the first one a few weeks ago.
But about the same number of people spoke Wednesday evening, largely raising the same points critics have been making since the LDR were put into the Council’s hands: Make the downtown height limit 35 feet; add more protections for historic properties and the environment; and, most frequently, listen to the public and don’t rush the approval process.
A common complaint was that there have been so many revisions to the LDR that people have had a hard time keeping up with them.
“The goal post keeps moving with this LDR,” Tommye Whittaker said. “You guys must be confused, too.”
Later in the meeting, after several more people made essentially the same comment, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler noted that the LDR drafts have had changes indicated by strike-throughs and underlining.
One of the more-recent changes that got attention was a 75-foot height limit in the Downtown Edge District that includes historic properties on Pensacola and Ponce de Leon and Milan avenues on the island.
Ben Abramson, a member of the Historic Preservation Board, said the limit is ill-advised, while Jan Vertefeuille said via Zoom that it’s “completely incompatible with the neighborhood.”
Island resident Greg Hunt said, “We are shouting from the rooftops: Don’t change building heights.”
Planned-unit developments were a heightened focus of the workshop, though mainly in the context of developer Pat Neal’s plans to seek city permission for a Publix shopping center on Laurel Road across from the Venetian Golf & River Club.
Kenneth Baron questioned why the baseline for large commercial buildings went from 40,000 square feet to 65,000 square feet.
“That’s an acre and a half of concrete,” he said, adding that the LDR don’t contain objective criteria for determining when such a large building would be allowed.
Since additional approval is required, he said, the limit could be lowered to 20,000 square feet.
Several people asked why almost no one was speaking in favor of the LDR, particularly the downtown height limit, while petitions opposing them have hundreds of signatures.
Island resident Max Brando, who said he also grew up on the island, took up the challenge.
He said his family moved to Venice in 1992 and that the “sleepy little beach town” they found then has gotten better.
He supports both growth and higher density, he said.
“All we’ve ever done is build out horizontally,” he said, creating sprawl and traffic. “People are acting like the Sears Tower is going to get erected next to Bressler’s (Venice Island Creamery) and that’s just not true.”
