The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is joining law enforcement agencies across the nation in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
It runs through Jan. 1, aiming to take impaired drivers off the roads.
“Last year, 1,169 people were involved in an impaired-driving crash during the month of December in Florida,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes in a news release. “Protecting someone else’s life — or even your own — is as simple as putting the keys down and calling a sober designated driver if you have been drinking.”
FHP will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove impaired drivers from the road. FHP Auxiliary Troopers will also volunteer to augment FHP during the holiday period.
The department offers these safety tips to keep your holiday travels merry and bright:
Buckle up. Seat belts save lives, but only if worn correctly every time you are in a motor vehicle. In a crash, your seat belt keeps you behind the wheel, where you can control the vehicle.
On long trips, make sure everyone in the vehicle remains buckled up at all times. Children often like to lie across the rear seat when sleeping and get out of their seatbelts, but they should always be in the proper child restraint while the vehicle is moving.
Dial FHP (347) to report impaired drivers, traffic crashes, stranded motorists or dangerous traffic situations on Florida roadways. Call 911 immediately if you are experiencing or witnessing an emergency situation.
Move over for stopped emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, wreckers, and construction or maintenance vehicles that are displaying warning lights, when it is safe to do so. If you cannot move over, slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.
Check your vehicle, car seats, and vehicle-related equipment for recalls at nhtsa.gov/recalls.
