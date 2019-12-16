SOUTH VENICE — A motorcyclist died from injuries after a crash that occurred on Friday.
Richard Higgins, 73, of Englewood, was riding a Honda CMX-250 motorcycle around 7:15 a.m. when the crash occurred, and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
He succumbed from injuries sustained in the crash a few hours later, about 10:38 a.m. at SMH. FHP updated its original news release noting the death Monday afternoon.
Higgins was initially reported in critical condition.
A Florida Highway Patrol report states that Higgins was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in South Venice, past Jacaranda Boulevard, when another driver, William Johnson, traveling northbound on U.S. 41 turned left, crossing the busy state road into the Walmart entrance.
Higgins laid his motorcycle onto its left side to avoid the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, and collided with the SUV’s right rear tire.
Higgins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the FHP.
Authorities said Johnson will be cited with failing to yield the right-of-way, failure to provide proof of insurance, and driving while his license is suspended or revoked.
Alcohol was not involved, according to FHP.
