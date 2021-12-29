VENICE -- A North Port man was arrested on charges of drunk and reckless driving Monday after being stopped by state troopers.
Malik Hakeem Shabazz Clyburn, 26, was charged by Florida Highway Patrol with one count each of DUI, fleeing law enforcement with disregard for safety to persons or property, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving with damage to person or property.
According to FHP’s arrest report, a state trooper in a marked patrol car observed a dark-colored car going down Tamiami Trail near Venice around 2:54 a.m. on Monday; the car “appeared to be failing to maintain a single lane,” and the trooper estimated that the vehicle was going 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
The trooper pulled out into the southbound lanes on U.S. 41 to pace clock the vehicle. As the patrol car began to trail the vehicle, the trooper then noticed that the vehicle was “fluctuating speed” and “weaving back and forth.”
The trooper then flashed the patrol car’s lights and sirens; the vehicle proceeded to pull into a nearby parking lot, but continued to swerve without stopping, according to the report.
“Once (the driver) traveled into the parking lot, he traveled at a low rate of speed before aggressively accelerating in an attempt to evade the traffic stop,” read the report. “The vehicle began to drive recklessly with disregard to the public safety.”
Subsequently, said authorities, the vehicle collided with multiple curbs; the vehicle then “left the roadway…trying to negotiate a curve” and hit a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot, before the trooper detained him.
The report alleges that the trooper detected a “strong odor of alcohol” from the driver’s breath; the driver’s eyes were also blood-shot and watery.
The driver, identified as Clyburn, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital; the vehicle was towed.
While at the hospital, the trooper was advised that Clyburn was undergoing “extensive” tests that would take hours to complete. Due to “time constraints,” the trooper asked Clyburn to provide a blood sample; Clyburn, according to the report, “respectfully declined.” The trooper then attempted to apply implied consent for the blood sample; Clyburn then “willfully declined.”
The trooper then concluded that - based on training prior experience - Clyburn had been impaired while behind the wheel of the vehicle and was charged with DUI.
FHP also conducted a vehicle inventory on Clyburn’s car. Troopers allege to have found a “orange in color pill bottle” holding two small plastic bags.
One bag contained 2.77 grams of a substance troopers suspected to be crack cocaine; the other bag contained “a fine white powder” suspected to be either cocaine or meth. The items were placed in a secure locker at the FHP Bradenton Station.
