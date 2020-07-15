SOUTH VENICE — The current Florida Highway Patrol substation in South Venice will likely be the site of a new emergency homeless shelter in South County.
Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines asked for an update on the project at a recent Board of Sarasota County Commission meeting and received assurance from County Administrator Jonathan Lewis that “we are moving forward on the project with that location.”
“We needed it to be stated,” Hines said. “That there’s a more permanent option that is available. That we’re making progress.”
He said talk by the city of Sarasota about closing down The Salvation Army’s homeless shelter a month ago — to potentially buy it and turn it into a park — was justified, in part, due to the number of homeless people coming north from South County for services.
“They’re correct, (although) the numbers are small,” Hines said. “We need South County beds to balance that out, but also, because people will enter the program if, in their mind, it’s closer to home.”
He said it’s good to know the project is moving forward.
Staff concluded of the 30 potential properties originally identified as possible sites, the FHP-Venice substation on Tamiami Trail near Jacaranda Boulevard, “best fits the bill for a Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT Bed, emergency shelter in South County.”
Staff were instructed to use the following criteria: find a location within 8 miles of Jacaranda Boulevard and Tamiami Trail intersection, 2 acres or more, and set back from the nearest residential property by at least 50 feet.
A huge selling point is the FHP-Venice substation site is already county-owned.
The current FHP 50-year lease is set to expire June 19, 2022, when the land and the buildings revert to the county. A temporary shelter is being considered until then, although that site hasn’t been confirmed.
In a memo to the commission, co-signed by Charles Henry, director of Health and Human Services, and Matthew Osterhoudt, director of Planning and Development Services, both noted the site in the desired location and the building is appropriate for the HOT bed emergency shelter.
“In addition, the property is appropriately zoned, and is distant from the nearest school, located in unincorporated county and is served by a SCAT bus stop,” they said.
Building renovations would be required to add sleeping quarters, showers, kitchen and laundry facilities. Costs are unknown at this time. That’s currently being researched by county staff.
Another plus to the FHP substation site is its proximity to the R. L. Anderson County Administration and court building currently under renovation, a nearby county fire station, and a nearby Sheriff’s Office Training Facility. Directly behind the substation is the Venice Audubon Rookery Park.
A second site owned by the county, the Buchan Airport Community Park, is no longer recommended for further consideration due to its current park use. It’s located 5.3 miles from the Jacaranda and U.S. 41 intersection.
A third privately owned site was considered right down the street from the FHP substation next to the Sheriff’s Office training facility on Annex Road, at Englewood Road and Jacaranda Boulevard. The vacant lot is 6.5 acres, and was listed at $1.95 million.
