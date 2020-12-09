VENICE — A Venice teenager has been arrested in the Aug. 4 crash that killed a passenger while driving northbound on Interstate 75.
Florida Highway Patrol made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Gaven Kreuser, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.
Kreuser was 17 at the time. He faces at least three felonies, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.
Kreuser faces four charges, including vehicular homicide; reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license causing death; and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's license causing serious bodily harm.
The name of the victim was never released by officials, citing Marsy's Law.
"It's a tragedy," Bueno said. "Anytime anyone is involved in something like this — we're talking about teenage lives — it begs all of us to take driving responsibility…. We have so many lives that have been changed for the worse."
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon that Kreuser had not yet been processed through the Sarasota County Jail.
The Aug. 4 crash killed one Venice teen and injured four other Venice teens along Alligator Alley near Naples.
The teenager killed was a passenger in a sedan traveling northbound near Mile Marker 65. The victim was identified as a 16-year-old boy.
Venice High School confirmed the victim was a student there in August.
The driver of the sedan was following a northbound tractor trailer about 8:10 a.m.
“The front right of (the sedan) struck the left rear of (the semi),” the Florida Highway Patrol said in its news release. “Vehicle 1 (the sedan) traveled off the roadway, overcorrected into the median, overturned and struck a guardrail.”
The names of those involved were not released, per FHP policy. Along with the 16-year-old boy who was killed, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries; another 16-year-old boy and the driver both received minor injuries.
The tractor-trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Pompano Beach, was headed north on Interstate 75 at Mile Marker 65. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The FHP report stated only one of the five Venice teens in the car was wearing a seat belt — the girl. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
