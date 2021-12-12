FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

VENICE — A Venice woman died Saturday afternoon while trying to cross the street in Venice Gardens, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman, 86, was attempting to cross Shamrock Boulevard near Pomelo Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Around the same time, a Venice man, 82, was traveling west on Shamrock Boulevard in a sports utility vehicle. 

The woman crossed in front of the approaching vehicle and was struck by the front of the SUV, according to the FHP. 

The woman was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her next of kin have been notified.

The man did not suffer any injuries.

FHP did not report if the driver was at fault for the collision. 

A Google Maps search shows that there are no designated crosswalks on Shamrock Boulevard at the intersection; however, there are painted walkways to cross Pomelo Drive.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments