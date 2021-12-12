FHP: Venice woman killed while crossing street By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Dec 12, 2021 Dec 12, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A Venice woman died Saturday afternoon while trying to cross the street in Venice Gardens, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.The woman, 86, was attempting to cross Shamrock Boulevard near Pomelo Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday. Around the same time, a Venice man, 82, was traveling west on Shamrock Boulevard in a sports utility vehicle. The woman crossed in front of the approaching vehicle and was struck by the front of the SUV, according to the FHP. The woman was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her next of kin have been notified.The man did not suffer any injuries.FHP did not report if the driver was at fault for the collision. A Google Maps search shows that there are no designated crosswalks on Shamrock Boulevard at the intersection; however, there are painted walkways to cross Pomelo Drive. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice High's stairs -- yes, its stairs -- go viral on web Local students chanted expletives against president, drew swastika Car wrapped around guardrail in Osprey fatal crash Three local hospitals changing names is top story Car hits boy on bicycle in Nokomis Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice High's stairs -- yes, its stairs -- go viral on web Local students chanted expletives against president, drew swastika Car wrapped around guardrail in Osprey fatal crash Three local hospitals changing names is top story Car hits boy on bicycle in Nokomis Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.