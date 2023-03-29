VENICE — The first hat is in the ring for the 2023 City Council election, and it belongs to two-term Council Member Mitzie Fiedler.
She officially announced her run for Seat 1 Tuesday after filing for re-election.
Her news release touts "significant progress" over the last six years, including road resurfacing; parks improvements; new fire and police stations; an expanded and renovated City Hall; the upgrade of emergency services to advanced life support; and replacing outdated underground utilities.
In progress are plans to replace Fire Station 2; a $23.5 million solar-powered pump station in North Venice; a $5 million aquifer storage and recovery well; a new park in North Venice; and a hurricane-hardened airport administration building, the release states.
It also mentions the widening of Laurel Road, of which Fiedler has been a vocal supporter and an advocate as the city's representative on the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization board.
Council Seat 2, currently occupied by Council Member Dick Longo, will also be up for election this year.
Longo was elected last year to complete the final year of the term of former Council Member Brian Kelly, who resigned in 2021.
When he announced his candidacy, Longo said he intended only to serve one year.
