VENICE — Volleyball is a popular beach sport but soccer isn’t. So when Venice Soccer Club President David Jarvis says that playing on field No. 2 at the Wayne Garbrandt Soccer Complex in Wellfield Park is almost like playing on the beach, it’s not a compliment.
It’s a pretty apt description, though, given the lack of grass on the field.
The fields are unsafe and players are getting hurt, he said, so there’s a need to take action beyond the patching done last year.
“I want to emphasize the word ‘need,’” he said.
Part of field No. 1 is just as bad, Jarvis told the City Council Tuesday, though field No. 3 is holding up pretty well, mainly because it gets less use.
“The bottom line is we’re looking at an overused field,” Public Works and Asset Management Director Charlie Mopps said.
With more than 600 players in the program, the fields are used for practices or games virtually year round.
Not this summer, however.
Field No. 2 has been shut down for a complete rehab estimated to cost $65,000. That means stripping off the top layer, treating the soil for pests, laser-leveling it and rolling on a layer of sod.
The work needs to be done as soon as possible so the grass will have taken root by the time games are to be played.
The county operates the soccer complex under an interlocal agreement with the city, which owns it.
It was anticipated that a new agreement would be in place by now under which the county would have taken ownership of Wellfield Park but the deal is on hold, probably for the three years left on an extension of the current one.
Assuming a deal happens then, the county would turn it into a regional sports complex. But until then, its obligation for capital expenditures is $5,000 a year, though it’s spent more than that trying to keep the fields usable, Lavallee said.
That means the city, which held off sinking money into the soccer fields in case the county decided to redesign the soccer complex, will need to put up the money for the fix.
It also means the club will need to find a new practice field. Jarvis said he’s asked the county for some options. Any place that’s “flat and ant-free” will work for practices, he said.
The grass will stay in better condition, Mopps said, if the club continues to use other fields for practices and only plays games in the complex.
The work costs enough that the city will have to go through its procurement process, City Manager Ed Lavallee said. But the price isn’t so much that it can’t be covered by available city funds, though a budget amendment might be necessary.
An artificial turf is another option, Jarvis said, and it would last 10 years and eliminate the need to water, mow, fertilize or aerate the field. But it would also cost about $1 million, he said.
“I prefer $65,000,” Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said.
