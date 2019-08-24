By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
With a last-minute candidate entering the race, all of the Venice City Council seats coming open this year will have a contested election.
Qualifying closed Friday at noon.
Tim Brady filed the required paperwork Thursday to oppose Joe Neunder for Seat 6, replacing Council Member Bob Daniels. Daniels is term-limited from seeking reelection but is running for mayor under a city charter provision that allows someone to serve up to six consecutive terms as a Council member and mayor, but no more than three consecutive in either position.
Brady’s website says he’s had a long career in the tech industry and had lived on the west coast of Florida from 2006 to 2008, moving to Sarasota County from Maryland in 2014 after his father died.
Neunder has a chiropractic practice in Sarasota and has served on Venice’s Historic Preservation Board.
Nick Pachota, a co-owner of Venice Pier Group, which operates the Sharky’s, Fins and Snook Haven restaurants, takes on Debbie Sanacore, a Venice code enforcement officer, to fill Seat 5, being vacated by Council Member Jeanette Gates because of term limits.
Daniels is opposed in the race for mayor — Seat 7 — by Frankie Abbruzzino, who owns a medical consulting company and operates The Scoop News, and Ron Feinsod, who ran and expanded a family business and is a real estate investor.
Current Mayor John Holic is also precluded by term limits from being mayor again. He has filed to run for County Commission Seat 5, held now by Charles Hines. He too can’t be reelected because of term limits.
Here’s the lineup for the Nov. 5 city election:
Seat 5 — Nick Pachota and Debbie Sanacore
Seat 6 — Tim Brady and Joe Neunder
Seat 7 (mayor) — Frankie Abbruzzino, Bob Daniels and Ron Feinsod
The last day to register to vote on the election is Oct. 7. For more information, visit: SarasotaVotes.com
