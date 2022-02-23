Fight Night in Venice

VENICE — The crowd roared as the first mixed martial arts fighters of the night took their places in the ring.
After watching demonstrations from young children and exhibitions of kickboxing, the crowd was ready to see punches thrown as Valhalla MMA fighter Jake Wade, of Port Charlotte, faced his opponent Ismael Suarez.
With Suarez dominating most of the fight, people in the crowd were watching and calling out tips for Wade.
After attempting to get off of the cage and out from underneath Suarez, Wade quickly trapped Suarez into a hold he couldn’t get out of, which promptly ended the fight in favor of the local.
Wade smashed the ring floor with his fists after that final move as the crowd went wild.
“That was a good fight,” said Alrey Handrich, the owner of Valhalla MMA in Port Charlotte.
About 600 people attended Valhalla’s second cage fighting event Saturday in the packed conference room of Hotel Venezia.
Valhalla is a combat sports gym and training center for ages 5 and older, catering to fighters and or those wanting to learn self-defense. Owned by Handrich and his wife Monica, the Port Charlotte gym opened two years ago.
The two previously had Valhalla in other locations, including Michigan, before moving to Port Charlotte.
With more than 200 area residents as members of Valhalla, Handrich began hosting fight events in October and plans to hold the events around every three months.
Saturday night was called “This is Sparta!” and featured fighters from Osprey to Port Charlotte along with other fighters from Sarasota and Bradenton.
“I was super happy with it,” Handrich said about the event.
An outlet
The energetic crowd yelled with enthusiasm as each kickboxing and MMA fighter took their place in the ring.
“There’s a lot of nerves stepping into it,” said Joey Smith, a Port Charlotte-based fighter who came into the ring beating his chest to hype up the crowd.
Smith was one of the last MMA fights of the night, and he overtook his opponent by pinning him down 32 seconds into the first round.
While Smith took home a big win Saturday, he mentioned fighting was “a nice hobby and good outlet” and did not want to make a career out of it.
A few years ago, Smith said, he had a bad day at work and needed to blow off some steam.
He found Valhalla and has been training with them since.
“It keeps me focused and out of trouble,” Smith said.
He said the Valhalla culture is one where everybody looks out for each other.
Valhalla helped Smith get to where he is today in fighting, he said.
Despite just being a hobby, Saturday showed how well-prepared he was for a fight.
Smith’s fight was not the only fight that ended quickly Saturday.
The big match-up for the welterweight title between Valhalla fighter Harry Morisset, of Venice, and Michigan’s Darryl McKnight did not occur.
Due to a last minute situation for the out-of-town fighter, Morisset won the title by default.
“It sucks, but it is what it is,” Morisett said.
Morisset will have another chance to fight an opponent during Valhalla’s next cage fight event in June.
Sense of family
Despite not having the title fight, Morisset was happy to be able to fight in the ring that night — against one of his brothers.
Morisset and Paiton Aust went head-to-head in kickboxing, which ended in Harry winning and the two hugging it out.
For Morisset, fighting is a family thing.
“My dad was a kickboxing champion when I was a kid,” Morisset said.
When his father died, he said, fighting was something he wanted to try. Also, after getting out of the Army and attending school, he needed “something more.”
“All the coaches at Valhalla kind of just took me in and treated me like family,” he said.
Morisset thinks of Valhalla as family; it helps that his two younger brothers train there.
His other brother, Shaimus Aust, fought in an exhibition Saturday, making it a family event for the brothers.
“She (Morisset’s mom) gets worried the same way we (the brothers) do,” Morisset said. “Just very nervous, but excited for us to win.”
Fighter Josh Robbinete, of Venice, considers Valhalla as a part of his family.
“Through this journey, I have met the best friends of my life,” Robbinete said. “It has changed my entire world.”
Before joining Valhalla, Robbinete had a background in karate. He said he used it as an outlet for frustrations, and “to get my passionate energy out” while dealing with his father leaving.
Going to Valhalla and getting into MMA fighting was his next step.
Fighting as an art
On Saturday, Robbinete stepped into the ring by kneeling down and slamming his fists onto the floor before jumping up and stomping.
Robbinete faced Remi Serrai for his first actual fight.
“As soon as that person touches you with a punch, it comes to you like breathing,” Robbinete said.
After rounds of Robbinete tightly wrapping his legs around Serrai and attempting to stay in the fight, he was unable to defeat Serrai.
However, the crowd cheered and chanted for local Robbinete with “Let’s go Josh” echoing around the room.
With aspirations of a career, it was not Robbinete’s last fight.
“If this isn’t my future, I don’t know what is,” he said.
After growing up with karate, he said, it feels like he is doing what he was meant to do.
Robbinete said it takes a special kind of person to appreciate the beauty of fighting. It is more of a lifestyle than a sport, he said.
“Fighting in my words is a work of art,” Robbinete said. “It’s skilled violence in the most beautiful way.”
Valhalla kickboxer Anthony Brown, of North Port, agrees with the complexity of mixed marital arts.
“Growing up I always wanted to learn how to actually fight,” Brown said.
Brown was one of Valhalla’s first students when Handrich moved to Port Charlotte.
He wanted to learn the art of fighting.
“There’s a lot more to it when you actually break it down,” he said.
A knockout night
As the night went from exhibitions to fights, the crowd matched the intensity of the skilled fighting.
The attendees were not only yelling tips, but also spouted out jokes and phrases to get the fighters riled up.
A man in the crowd yelled, “You hugging or fighting?” and “I beat my sister harder than that.”
Sweat and blood from the fighters were spilled on the mat. The night included an opponent knocking out a local fighter, which resulted in medics carrying the fighter out of the ring.
While not every Valhalla fighter left with the outcome they wanted, it was a successful event, Handrich’s said. The event packed the room with fans.
“It’s a really good feeling no matter how the fight goes,” Morisset said.
