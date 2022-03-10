Fill-a-bag sale

The Jervey Library Bookstore will be hosting a $5 fill-a-bag sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Friends of the Venice Library will be hosting another fill-a-bag sale at the Jervey Public Library this Saturday.

People are invited to fill up a bag with gently-used books and media for just $5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 300 Nokomis Avenue in Venice.

The bookstore will provide the bags for shoppers to choose from a selection of books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

The Friends of the Venice Library appreciate all books and media donated by Venice residents to help fill the bookstores shelves, which helps the library fund needed programs, books and events.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments