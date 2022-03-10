Fill-a-bag for $5 at Jervey Library Bookstore STAFF REPORT Mar 10, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Jervey Library Bookstore will be hosting a $5 fill-a-bag sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Friends of the Venice Library will be hosting another fill-a-bag sale at the Jervey Public Library this Saturday.People are invited to fill up a bag with gently-used books and media for just $5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 300 Nokomis Avenue in Venice.The bookstore will provide the bags for shoppers to choose from a selection of books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.The Friends of the Venice Library appreciate all books and media donated by Venice residents to help fill the bookstores shelves, which helps the library fund needed programs, books and events. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice Cops: Man runs car into house, plays 'Wrecking Ball' New restaurant offers Cajun, Creole seafood Man gets 10 years for attempted sex acts on child North Venice residents say no to Publix Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Escaped Ukranian family finds their way to Venice Cops: Man runs car into house, plays 'Wrecking Ball' New restaurant offers Cajun, Creole seafood Man gets 10 years for attempted sex acts on child North Venice residents say no to Publix Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.