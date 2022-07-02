Fill a bag with books for $5 at event July 9 STAFF REPORT Jul 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Friends of the Venice Library will be hosting another fill-a-bag for $5 event on July 9 at the Jervey Library Bookstore in Venice. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Friends of the Venice Library will be hosting another fill-a-bag for $5 event at the Jervey Library Bookstore on July 9.The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 300 Nokomis Ave. S. in Venice.Bags will be supplied for the event and people can fill up the bag with gently-used books and media located in the bookstore.Shoppers will find books including hardcovers, paperbacks, coffee table books and teen books. There will also be a selection of classical CDs and audio books.Book fans and bargain hunters can go home with a bag full of hard-cover mysteries, illustrated art books or guides to a travel destination.The Friends of the Venice Library appreciate the books and media Venice residents donate to help fill the bookstore shelves, which then help the Jervey Library fund needed programs, books and events. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice man, 72, killed in moped wreck Anti-Semitic messages left at area homes State's gun-permit program targeted SMH named among Top 100 Hospitals again South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice man, 72, killed in moped wreck Anti-Semitic messages left at area homes State's gun-permit program targeted SMH named among Top 100 Hospitals again South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.