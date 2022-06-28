Fill-a-bag book sale

The Friends of the Venice Library will be hosting another fill-a-bag for $5 event on Saturday at the Jervey Library Bookstore in Venice.

VENICE — The Friends of the Venice Library will be hosting another fill-a-bag for $5 event at the Jervey Library Bookstore on Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 300 Nokomis Avenue South in Venice.

Bags will be supplied for the event and people can fill up the bag with gently-used books and media located in the bookstore.

Shoppers will find books including hardcovers, paperbacks, coffee table books and teen books. There will also be a selection of classical CDs and audio books.

Book fans and bargain hunters can go home with a bag full of hard-cover mysteries, illustrated art books or guides to a travel destination. 

The Friends of the Venice Library appreciate the books and media Venice residents donate to help fill the bookstore shelves, which then help the Jervey Library fund needed programs, books and events.

