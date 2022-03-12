TAMPA — A USF Student is sharing Tampa pride with an award-winning documentary on Florida state parks.

The film, which features animals and interviews with local unsung heroes, will premiere at the Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) on March 13.

Alexis Yahre created the short film, titled “Nature’s Secrets: Florida State Parks,” to make people aware of the untapped potential these parks have for eco-tourism and community education.

She grew up visiting the parks and wanted to share the excitement they offer to people of any age.

The film has already won several awards on the festival circuit, including a nomination for “Best Student Film” and a win for “Best Young Director” at the Cannes World Film Festival. The first theatrical screening will be at GIFF, with others being held across the country over the next year.

“These parks are right in our backyards,” Yahre said. “My new documentary tells our story as a community, and reminds us of the connection we all share.”

“Considering that I made this without a budget or experience, I didn’t expect to see this kind of success. I’m overjoyed that I can be a part of the festival and share a topic that I’m passionate about with the world,” Yahre said.

There was no production crew nor budget. She created it by contacting the Florida Division of Parks and Recreation, then driving around capturing what she found.

Yahre is a 21 year-old senior studying Mass Communications and Broadcast Production at the University of South Florida. She graduates this spring.

Tickets can be purchased from the GIFF website, gasparillafilmfestival.com. For more information, call 1-813-504-0635 or email alexis@averent.com.

About the filmmaker


Alexis Yahre was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. Growing up she enjoyed hiking and Geocaching through many of the local State Parks. As an adult with a passion for filmmaking, she enrolled in the University of South Florida’s Broadcast Production program and has released her first documentary. She currently works as a K-12 educator in Hillsborough County

The film was shot in the following locations:

Hillsborough River State Park — Tampa

Nature’s Classroom — Tampa

Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park — Port Richey

Yulee Sugar Mill Ruins Historic State Park — Homosassa

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park — Homosassa

Blue Spring State Park — Orange City

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary — Indian Shores

Kenwood Recreation Area — Interlachen

Honeymoon Island State Park — Dunedin

