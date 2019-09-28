VENICE — Venice Mayor John Holic said Wednesday at the groundbreaking for Venetian Walk Phase II the occasion brought several words to mind:
“Gratitude and dedication,” that five years of hard work to obtain financing for the family housing complex had paid off.
“Pride,” in being able to provide 52 affordable housing units in an area with a shortage of them.
“Happiness,” that “we can finally see that the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t a train coming down on us.”
And “Finally,” because “there were a lot of bumpy roads to go over,” said Holic, who had served as the City Council’s liaison to the Venice Housing Authority, which oversees the complex.
There were delays and issues.
“We’re here to see Venetian Walk Phase II happen,” said Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and a VHA board member.
“An overnight success,” quipped former City Council Member Bill Willson.
Venetian Walk replaces the Grove Terrace housing complex torn down in 2009 because the units were too dilapidated for renovation.
Phase I opened in 2014 for people 62 and older. But Phase II went through five years of “applying and waiting and applying again,” said Aundria Castleberry, director of Donor Relations for All Faiths Food Bank and chair of the VHA board.
Only after the VHA changed the type of bond it was pursuing — and Sarasota County and the cities of Venice and Sarasota agreed to kick in $1.6 million to close a funding gap — was financing obtained.
The whole time some of the infrastructure of Phase II, which had been installed as part of Phase I, sat there waiting to be used.
It was “like being a little bit pregnant,” said Brian Evjen, vice president of Development for Norstar Development USA, the VHA’s partner in the project.
But the state awards bonds via lottery, which makes getting funding a “crapshoot,” he said.
It didn’t help, he said that “this project probably had more issues than the typical project,” including that the flood maps changed and the land is adjacent to a creek.
Now that all the hurdles have been cleared, Evjen said, “we’re excited to get started.”
“Thanks for not giving up on us,” Lehner said.
Castleberry, who has been on the board for 16 years, said she was “overwhelmed” at finally being able to break ground on Phase II, which is expected to be complete in December, 2020.
It will be a “brick-and-mortar milestone for the Venice community,” she said.
