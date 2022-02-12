More proof that things are settling into the “New Normal” is next week’s Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Venice Art Center, Feb. 19 & 20.
Like so many annual events, this show had gone on for years at the center, drawing close to 4,000 buyers in two days at the 2020 show. Not only did many vendors set records that year, so did the Art Café, which was open during show hours with soups, sandwiches, desserts and more for vendors and visitors.
And then, just a few weeks later, COVID reared its ugly head. Hospitals were filled. People were dying. Comparisons were made to the Spanish flu of 1918, which killed millions of people all over the world.
Theaters, barbershops, beauty parlors, gyms, bars and restaurants closed. Classes were canceled in schools, at Venice Art Center, Venice Theatre and many other places.
This public notice was issued by Venice on March 13, 2020:
“... consistent with provisions of the City of Venice Special Events Agreement, page 2, paragraph 1, in the interest of public health and safety, all special event permits issued by the City of Venice are hereby canceled. This notice is effective immediately and continues until May 1, 2020. The cancellation period is subject to adjustment pending changes in the public health and safety risk level for contracting coronavirus.”
Some closures lasted for months as the pandemic continued. Annual events such as the Sun Fiesta would be cancelled. Planes from the Collings Foundation would not fly into Venice the following February, and the VAC’s 2001 Fine Arts show would be yet another casualty of the continuing pandemic.
Live theater had come to a halt. Cruises were cancelled. The Walt Disney Corporation closed all its parks around the globe for an extended period.
Masks and hand sanitizer were in short supply. About the only thing that was safe to do was to keep one’s distance from other people.
Translation: be an artist. Most artists, from painters to potters to silversmiths and so on, often work alone. They may go outside to paint the sunset or a shore bird at the beach or they may throw some clay on their potter’s wheel and make something to be fired later in their kiln.
Jewelry makers can spend hours making anything from paper jewelry to items of silver or gold. Involved in their work, most artists are isolated from the evils of COVID and other contagions.
The outcome? A plethora of new, original work in all manner of media.
Expect all that new work to fill the walls, display shelves, tables and counters and even some outdoor tents at this year’s Fine Arts Show and Sale.
There also are some artists who are new to the show this year.
Returning artists include VAC photography instructor Michael Radomski, who shares tips about camera functions, composition, lighting and exposure in his classes.
He does the same at the art show while talking to buyers about his photos on display.
Potter Julie Baxter, another VAC instructor, will return with new examples of her work, most often done on a potter’s wheel but then further embellished with glazes and other surface decorations.
Artist Marylin Cassidy somehow manages to turn out plenty of work while also spending countless hours at the art center, especially when it comes to the fine art show.
Cassidy has been the show chairman for 15 years. She will have spent countless hours preparing for this show and yet still manage to have her own booth while also collecting donations for the show’s daily drawings and making sure all the booth-manning artists have lunch menus from the Art Caffe Italian Eatery at the center.
Their soups and sandwiches and other treats offer another reason for regular visits to Venice Art Center. The Eatery also caters.
Cassidy is an instructor at the VAC who works primarily in watercolors to create paintings and note cards but lately has been experimenting with “pouring paint” and also with the use of an “embossing heat gun.”
Another regular at the fine arts show and also a long-time VAC instructor is Agusto Argandona, who offers classes in watercolor and acrylics as well as classes and demonstrations on painting street images, parks, flowers, buildings, cars and people.
There will be plenty of jewelry at the show plus art glass, stained glass, items made of wood, stone and clay, mosaics, beadwork, prints, and pen and ink.
Among the new artists at this show is Jerry Selfoodly, who paints in the manner of the famed “Highwaymen.”
Another new artist is potter and glass artist Gary Skelly, Cassidy said.
Jeff Cornell, who teaches at the Ringling School of Art and also at Booker High School, will exhibit this year, Cassidy added.
Having grown over the years from a simple Sarasota School of Architecture-style to today’s stunning Northern Italian style building, the VAC building’s interior is an intriguing maze of studios, classrooms and galleries with the Art Cafe on the west courtyard, additional art for this show on the east courtyard and the main gallery in the middle.
For this show, there also will be 10 tents at the front of the building, Cassidy said.
Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. on the city’s Cultural Campus, adjacent to the Venice Community Center and William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Masks are encouraged. For everyone’s safety as the pandemic continues, there may be some crowd control to minimize clusters of patrons in certain areas of the building.
With 10 booths outside at the entrance, there will always be something to see, even before one goes inside.
Admission to the show is $3 for members of the VAC and $4 for non-members. Everyone will receive a ticket for a drawing to win a work by one of the exhibitors.
There will be as many drawings as there are exhibitors, which increases one’s odds of winning. There will be a sales desk in the corridor to the left as one enters the building.
Stop there to become a member of the VAC and to sign up for classes.
The show will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park in the lot behind the VAC, off Turin. Because of the booths in front of the VAC, there will be no drive-in access to the VAC from South Nokomis Avenue.
