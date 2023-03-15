The Bay Indies clubhouse and an adjacent mobile home burnt down early Wednesday morning.
Long after the main fire was extinguished, Venice firefighters put water on what was the Bay Indies clubhouse.
VENICE — The Bay Indies clubhouse known as the Bay House burnt down this morning, along with a nearby home.
Nobody was hurt, according to Venice city Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
Venice firefighters were called out shortly after 5 a.m. Firefighters from the Nokomis and Sarasota County fire departments were also needed to extinguish the blaze at 950 Bay Indies Blvd.
That fire led to a second fire of a nearby home on Questa Avenue when embers landed on the roof, according to Anderson.
"The female occupant of the manufactured home evacuated safely and called 911," Anderson said.
As for the cause of the main fire, the investigation has started.
"The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time," Anderson said. "The state fire marshal has been called out."
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.