Fire destroys Venice home

A fire destroyed a Venice home Sunday afternoon.

The smoke from the home fire Sunday afternoon could be seen miles away.

VENICE — A Venice home caught fire Sunday afternoon, with the blaze so strong that the smoke could be seen miles away.


Nobody was hurt in the fire at a home at 236 South Shamrock Boulevard. The blaze also burnt much of a vehicle parked in the front driveway.

   
