VENICE — As the first presenter after lunch at last week’s City Council strategic planning meeting, Fire Chief Frank Giddens joked that he had his audience right where he wanted them.
“Now that everybody’s full,” he said, “this is when I strike.”
He was there to ask that relocating Fire Station 2, on Grove Terrace just east of the Intracoastal Waterway, be made part of the strategic plan.
The 40-year-old building needs a lot of work and is in the lowest evacuation zone, he said, but more important, needs to be farther east to lower response times.
Station 2 is the busiest of the city’s three stations. Over a five-month period, it received 1,900 calls compared to 500 at Station 3, in North Venice, Giddens said.
The ambulance from Station 3 was brought over for a month to help with the call volume, he said.
He wouldn’t have had the authority to do that if the city hadn’t taken over EMS service, City Manager Ed Lavallee pointed out.
Two or three potential sites along East Venice Avenue have been identified, Giddens said while asking the Council to OK proceeding with making the new station a reality.
Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, a paramedic, teased Giddens about his calm demeanor in making his pitch.
“I think this is a much bigger issue than we’re making it out to be,” he said, adding that if he were the chief “my hair would be on fire and the fire would be on fire.”
“If it makes you feel any better,” Giddens replied, “I’m freaking out on the inside.”
The station should have been moved “yesterday,” he said, and while his staff is meeting call demand, it’s increasing annually and staffing has been a challenge.
Switching new hires over to the Florida Retirement System several years ago helped with the city’s underfunded firefighter pension trust but has enabled employees to change jobs without losing the benefit, he said.
Giddens would like to have two ambulances running from a new Station 2, which would require hiring three to five more personnel, he said. The city already has a fourth ambulance that’s held in reserve.
The new station would be a multi-million-dollar project, and it’s not in the current city budget.
The land the current one sits on has value but, as Council Member Helen Moore, a real estate broker, noted, the problems with the building would be the same for any owner.
Another problem is that the station sits on the water treatment plant property. It would have to be split off legally in order to sell it.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said the city should be looking 10-12 years ahead for all its potential land needs.
“I want to get ahead of this,” she said.
That fits in with Giddens’ projection of building a fourth, and even a fifth station in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.