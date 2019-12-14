VENICE — At the 60% design stage, City Council members liked what they saw in the plan for replacing Fire Station 1 and expanding City Hall.
They even found the projected $11.3 million price tag relatively palatable, given the decrepit condition of the station, the need for more room in City Hall and the additional benefits of the projects.
Council Member Rich Cautero expressed concern that the simplified budget appears to show that the fire station replacement will cost less than adding to and renovating City Hall.
The need for a new station was what started the discussion, he said, and the City Hall component might not be going forward now by itself.
He said he just wanted to make sure that the plans include needs, not wants.
For example, he asked whether a gym is a common element of a fire station.
Public Works Director James Clinch said that it is, adding that by connecting the fire station and City Hall employees will be able to use it as well.
That’s also one of the ways the city can justify using money from Building Department capital reserves as part of the overall funding, he said.
Combined with 1 cent sales surtax revenue, money from the Building Fund, grants and fire impact fees, all but about $1.9 million of the project cost is covered. The remainder will be funded through a bridge loan.
The timeline projects awarding a construction contract in May.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council adopted the city’s tree ordinance and a fee schedule for implementing it.
• awarded a contract for the Capri Isles Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project to Zep Construction Inc.
• approved a cooperative funding agreement with the Southwest Florida Water Management District for stormwater outfall monitoring.
• approved a preliminary plat amendment for The Woods at Venice, now known as Venice Woodlands, for modification of the landscape plan.
• approved preliminary plat amendments for Venetian Golf & River Club Phase 5 and Phase 3Fa to amend the landscape plans.
• approved amendments to the Municipal Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund.
• voted to close Humphris Park to vehicles between midnight and 6 a.m.
• created a Stormwater Utility Rate and Water Quality Improvement Stakeholder’s Work Group.
• discussed the city’s 2020 federal legislative priorities.
• directed staff to draft a resolution supporting ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.
• decided not to join the amicus curiae brief in support of Orlando’s human rights, which a judge has found to be preempted by state law. Venice also has a human rights ordinance.
