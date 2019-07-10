Sun photographer Justin Fennell roamed around Venice Beach Thursday and captured images of the Fourth of July fireworks display.
Thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 10, 2019 @ 2:50 am
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.