SARASOTA - More firework displays are set to help celebrate Independence Day.
With many communities ending July 4 celebrations because of COVID-19 and budget concerns, only North Port had decided to hold its fireworks show.
On Tuesday afternoon, Nathan Benderson Park officials announced it hold a Fireworks on the Lake display on July 3.
"NBP Fireworks On The Lake, returns with a social distancing twist," it said in a news release. "The in-person fireworks celebration at the park will be a drive-in, social-distancing event. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. July 3 at the park."
It will then air on the night of July 4 on ABC7 out of Sarasota.
Attendees will need to purchase tickets for viewing areas on the park’s Regatta Island; in the green lot on North Cattlemen Road, and in the park’s south end, the news release said.
"Vehicles will be spaced to allow for social distancing, so parking in each lot will be limited," it said.
Tickets go on sale June 24 at MySuncoast.com and NathanBendersonPark.org, with a cost of $15 per car and $40 for recreational vehicles. RVs will park in the south parking lot.
It is the first time NBP Fireworks On The Lake will be televised.
“Listening to our residents who enjoy the annual NBP Fireworks On The Lake, we decided to proceed with this tradition to observe our nation’s independence,” SANCA President and CEO Stephen V. Rodriguez said. “As safety is our No. 1 priority, this will be a very different event from previous years. NBP Fireworks On The Lake is for our community to enjoy, but we understand that not everyone is comfortable getting out and about yet. Therefore, our partnership with ABC7 is a great opportunity to bring the fireworks into everyone’s homes. Whether you come to the park or watch from home, SANCA is here to provide entertainment for our residents.”
ABC7 officials said they hope residents appreciate the programming.
"With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic, we're proud to provide the Suncoast with this special program to assure that those who can't come out can still enjoy the holiday celebration," ABC7 News Director Jennifer Hardy said.
North Port will stage its show July 4 from North Port High School, 6400 Price Blvd.
City officials announced a plan for parking and for distributing free parking passes — with North Port residents getting the first shot at the first-come, first-served process that opens up online June 25.
If you live in North Port, West Villages or Wellen Park and want to get into one of the two parking lots for the fireworks show, visit http://bit.ly/ParksAndRecRegister, and set up an account in advance. If you need help, call 941-429-7275.
At 5 p.m. June 25, go onto the site and apply for a space. There will be two options.
• The Red Lot, which includes the Butler Park-Heron Creek Middle School parking lots lots.
• The Blue Lot, which includes the North Port High School lots.
Lots will be dismissed in different orders and down different routes.
Registered residents receive a PDF of a parking pass for the event and an email confirmation. Print the PDF and have it ready to display on the passenger side dashboard for admission.
If any parking spaces are still available by noon on June 29, registration will open to the general public without confirmation of residency.
"Admission to the event without a parking pass will not be permitted," officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.