Lauren and Patrick are the proud parents of a baby boy named Beau, born 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 1 — the first birth of the new year.

SARASOTA — It didn't take long for Sarasota Memorial Hospital to welcome its first baby of the new year.

A baby boy named Beau was born to parents Lauren and Patrick at the Sarasota campus at 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 1, joining older brother Camden.

“I am feeling in shock,” Lauren said in a news release. "I was not expecting to be the first baby of the year at all, but we are over the moon and we are all doing well."

The mother-baby nursing team at SMH-Sarasota presented the family with a special New Year’s baby basket filled with gifts for the new baby.

The delivery team included Jennifer Swanson, M.D., assisted by Holli Askren, C.N.M., and labor and delivery nurses Shelby Tinyes, R.N., and Melissa Tomaski, L.P.N.

Beau nearly had some competition. SMH delivered 18 babies on New Year's Eve, the final one at 11:27 p.m., according to the release.

And the hospital set a record for births — 4,275 babies, including 69 sets of twins and one set of triplets, the news release states.

Seven of the births were at SMH-Venice, which opened in November.

The previous record for deliveries was nearly 4,120 babies, in 2019.

