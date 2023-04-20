County Commissioner Joe Neunder, left, pops a shot in his game of HORSE with Nicole Rissler, director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and Commissioner Mark Smith. Neunder claimed victory for South County.
Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, left, County Commissioner Mark Smith, Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger, Commissioner Joe Neunder and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis cut the ribbon to officially reopen Challenger Park in South Venice Thursday.
VENICE — Sarasota County commissioners Joe Neunder and Mark Smith and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis spent part of Thursday afternoon shooting hoops, but taxpayers needn't be concerned — it was job-related.
The three men and Nicole Rissler, the county's director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, played a game of HORSE to break in the county's first multi-purpose court after a ribbon-cutting at renovated and improved Challenger Park, 371 Olivia Road, in South Venice.
Neunder noted for the record that he won, beating Smith after Lewis was forced out of the game and Rissler was called away for an interview.
The court, which is handicap-accessible and is lined for both basketball and soccer, is the highlight of the improvements to the park, which also include a pavilion, additional picnic shelters, accessible sidewalks, expanded parking and enhanced stormwater management, Rissler said.
There are grills and a volleyball court as well, and the park is dog friendly, though a leash is required.
Rissler told Neunder she had wanted to mark the court for pickleball but it was ultimately decided the surface would "look like spaghetti" with so many lines.
The newest improvements are the latest in a series since the county acquired the four-acre park from the South Venice Civic Association in 2003, Rissler said.
In recent years, swings have been replaced and the playground has been expanded with a structure for 5- to 12-year-olds that resembles a rocket.
The park is named in honor of the astronauts who died in the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster in 1986 and has seven live oaks planted in memory of them.
County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger said he's proud that the county has had ribbon-cuttings at four parks so far this year, and that three of them have been in South County, offering residents a place to enjoy nature and get some exercise.
He remembered the pocket park in his neighborhood when he was growing up in Detroit as a "place of wonder and amazement," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.