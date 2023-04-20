Ribbon-Cutting

Nicole Rissler, Sarasota County director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, left, County Commissioner Mark Smith, Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger, Commissioner Joe Neunder and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis cut the ribbon to officially reopen Challenger Park in South Venice Thursday.

VENICE — Sarasota County commissioners Joe Neunder and Mark Smith and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis spent part of Thursday afternoon shooting hoops, but taxpayers needn't be concerned — it was job-related.

The three men and Nicole Rissler, the county's director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, played a game of HORSE to break in the county's first multi-purpose court after a ribbon-cutting at renovated and improved Challenger Park, 371 Olivia Road, in South Venice.


Nicole Rissler

Nicole Rissler, the county's director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, said the new multi-use court was a part of a "unique and creative approach" to enhancing Challenger Park.
Game of HORSE

County Commissioner Joe Neunder, left, pops a shot in his game of HORSE with Nicole Rissler, director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and Commissioner Mark Smith. Neunder claimed victory for South County.
Ron Cutsinger

County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger offers remarks prior to the ribbon-cutting for Challenger Park Thursday.
   
