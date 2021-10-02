OSPREY — “Make Thee an Ark,” a play about an underwater Florida 300 years in the future, will premiere at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus on Oct. 8.
The play will be the first full production theatrical work held at the Historic Spanish Point campus and will be shown in Mary’s Chapel.
“Make Thee an Ark” will be shown the weekends of Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.
The play received funding from the John Ringling Towers Grant for the Performing Arts and made the 2020 Kilroy’s List.
Raychel Ceciro directed and wrote the play along with written collaborations with Logan Gabrielle Schulman and Sam Sanford.
Taking the historic archives of Historic Spanish Point, the play is set 300 years in the future with a “New Ark” floating above an undersea Florida. Stories of Florida’s past are told while global warming takes its toll.
After the final performance of the play on Oct. 17, there will be a public panel and discussion called “Ark Dialogues.” The discussion will be focused on how Sarasota’s history was incorporated into the play.
“Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus has an incredible 5,000 years’ worth of human history currently at risk due to climate change,” director and co-playwright Raychel Ceciro said in a news release.
“My performance work incorporates the histories of coastal areas facing rising seas to preserve the memory and history of the space, while challenging audiences to imagine possible futures where we have successfully combated climate change.”
Showtimes will be at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, and at 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
The following weekend, Oct. 15-17, will have the same show times with the panel discussion following the last performance that Sunday.
Masks will be required indoors and audiences will be socially distanced.
Tickets are $20 but the Oct. 17 performance is free.
