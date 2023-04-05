The Suncoast Rotary Club of Venice honored Venice police and fire first responders at a Hometown Heroes dinner at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

The first responders honored were Police Officer of the Year Det. Courtney Zak, Venice Fire and Rescue Officer of the Year Lieutenant Sean Conner, Venice Fire and Rescue Paramedic of the Year David Cassella, Venice Fire and Rescue EMT of the Year Daniel Kimberlin and Venice Fire and Rescue Firefighter of the Year Timothy McCrink.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

