Steve and Bonnie Dickerson are both nurses. Steve manages the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Emergency Room at Laurel while Bonnie is at SMH in Sarasota. They can both take a bow for their service to the community.
From left, Timothy McCrink, Mayor Nick Pachota, David Cassella and Detective Courtney Zak were celebrated for their work at a dinner sponsored by the Suncoast Rotary Club at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
The Suncoast Rotary Club of Venice honored Venice police and fire first responders at a Hometown Heroes dinner at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
The first responders honored were Police Officer of the Year Det. Courtney Zak, Venice Fire and Rescue Officer of the Year Lieutenant Sean Conner, Venice Fire and Rescue Paramedic of the Year David Cassella, Venice Fire and Rescue EMT of the Year Daniel Kimberlin and Venice Fire and Rescue Firefighter of the Year Timothy McCrink.
Venice Mayor Nick Pachota, a first responder, gave an interesting keynote address telling about all the work, classes and training it takes to become a first responder in the community.
He showed a film about police work in the community.
Suncoast Rotary President Don Moore gave the fire and police foundations each a check for $1,000. Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens accepted the checks and announced that the money goes directly into the community outreach of each organization.
At the dinner, attendees heard greetings from Sen. Rick Scott and Congressman Greg Steube, who credited first responders with saving his life.
This was the 4th annual Hometown Heroes dinner that included the Presentation of Colors by the Venice police and fire departments.
Everyone could participate in a silent auction and raffle. The evening was a tribute to Hometown Heroes who include members of the Suncoast Rotary for their work in this community.
Thank you to all for your service.
One Of Our best
The special person of this week is Alan Carter, recognized by the Suncoast Rotary Club of Venice for 40 years of service.
People in Venice remember Alan as a manager of the AAA office in south Venice. He could have written a book on customer service.
The office was always friendly, well organized and stocked with travel needs. In the days of the Trip Ticket, staff patiently went over maps and directions.
After retiring, Alan became a poll worker in a North Port precinct. He continues in that roll.
Alan’s work with the Rotary included every level of service. He continues to serve when asked. Retirement is not a word in Alan’s vocabulary.
Alan is a family man proud of his two children and grandchildren. He is kind, fun and an interesting conversationalist as his life has been filled with many adventures
Alan Carter is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
