Mayor John Holic lauded City of Venice first responders with the “Mayor’s Pillar of the Community” Award at a recent City Council meeting, presented to Fire Chief Shawn Carvey and Police Chief Tom Mattmuller. Holic gave this account:
“If you have never entered a burning building or faced a person who is threatening to take another's life, it would be hard to imagine what a first responder might face on any given day,” Holic said. “But that is the nuts and bolts of the organization, that is who we hire and that is the job they do. They don't ask why, they just do it. And it's not just the first responders, it's their support staff, too. Visit the police station or fire stations and you will be exposed firsthand to the great attitude and aptitude that the support staff has.
"Organizations like our police and fire department don't happen by accident; they happen by great leadership. Eight and a half years ago, the police department had just changed chiefs and the fire department was not far behind. Both departments had multiple changes in leadership before we ended up with the gentlemen we have in charge today. Organizations in and of themselves can be good just because of what they do. They become great because of their leadership and how it helps draw out the best in the employees. That's where we are today. We have always been blessed with a good police and fire department. Today we have a great police and fire department."
“But the Pillar of the Community Award is not for what the members of each department do as part of their job on a daily basis, it is for what they have done, are doing, and will continue to do as a service for all the residents of Venice and to people who are less fortunate than many of us," Holic said.
“Let's look first at what happened after Hurricane Michael (in October 2018): Both Police and Fire did not hesitate to go to the Panhandle to help those who felt helpless. Venice Fire became the Fire Department of Mexico Beach. They not only provided services that could not be provided by the local department, but they hauled up large quantities of needed supplies for the community and continue to haul donated items to areas that are still devastated today.
"Venice Police adopted Blountstown, Fla., and continue to support that area today. I hope we never suffer through the destruction that the Panhandle went through, but I pray if we do, there is another city like Venice that steps up and does an unconditional act of love to help the recovery process," Holic said.
“I’m very humbled,” Mattmuller said. “We have a community that is very caring, very giving. We couldn’t do all this without the support of our Council and our citizens.”
Said Carvey, “Working with the community and all the departments, working with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and Chief Mattmuller, is truly an honor.”
Holic presented the award at a regular City Council meeting on May 14.
