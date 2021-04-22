VENICE — Volunteers found the first sea turtle nest of the season slightly north of the public Venice Beach area on Thursday.
The volunteers, with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program, discovered crawl marks leading up to a loggerhead sea turtle nest on their beach patrol Thursday morning, which happened to be Earth Day.
Longtime volunteers Peg Magee and Joyce Thompson went to the area after the other volunteers reported the finding.
They confirmed the nest and placed stakes marking the area around it.
The nest was determined to be from a loggerhead because of the specific patterns they make while crawling, according to Stephannie Kettle, public relations manager at Mote Marine Laboratory.
The nest was laid right before the typical nesting season, which begins in May and goes through October.
“Once again, sea turtles have arrived on our beaches a little bit before the official start of season,” Mote Senior Biologist and Conservation Manager Melissa Bernhard said in a news release.
“We’re looking forward to another successful season for sea turtles. We’ve seen incredible growth in nesting locally in the last decade, and we hope to see these threatened animals continue to increase their numbers.”
