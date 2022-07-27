Rice's whale

Aquaculture is one of the threats to the Rice’s whale, a Gulf of Mexico native of which there may be no more than 100 alive.

VENICE — The site approved for the Velella Epsilon fish farm in federal waters west of Venice is one of just three potential aquaculture opportunity areas under consideration off Florida’s Gulf coast.

There are six others — three in the central Gulf south of Louisiana and Mississippi and three east of Texas — as well as 10 in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.


