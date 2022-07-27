VENICE — The site approved for the Velella Epsilon fish farm in federal waters west of Venice is one of just three potential aquaculture opportunity areas under consideration off Florida’s Gulf coast.
There are six others — three in the central Gulf south of Louisiana and Mississippi and three east of Texas — as well as 10 in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.
It’s part of a collusive effort between fish farming companies and the federal government to divide up national waters for profit, James Mitchell, legislative director of Don’t Cage Our Oceans, said Monday night.
Mitchell was one of four speakers during a Zoom program put on by his organization, a coalition of environmental groups, and Healthy Gulf, another environmental group opposed to commercial fish farming.
Andrianna Natsoulas, campaign director for Don’t Cage Our Oceans, said that farming fish in cages poses several threats to the environment, from antibiotics and pesticides used in farming affecting other sea life to waste products causing pollution.
It’s also inhumane for the fish, comparable to a corporate chicken-raising operation, she said.
She and Mitchell both said that such farming ventures actually use more fish, in the form of fish food, than they produce, often supplemented with genetically modified corn or soybeans.
And, Mitchell said, the profit is in raising pricier fish for export, not to feed people in the U.S., even though one of the reasons fish farming is promoted is to reduce seafood imports.
Most of those imports are things like shrimp and tilapia grown in Asia, he said.
Farming of seaweed or bivalves would be more beneficial and safer, Natsoulas said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering the approval of all those aquaculture opportunity areas under an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.
A federal law has been proposed for about 20 years that would empower the agency to take such action but it hasn’t come close to passing, Mitchell. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is one of the current sponsors.
The Biden Administration has ignored efforts to revoke the order, he said.
Neal Schleifer, vice president of the Siesta Key Condominium Council, said the biggest worry for his group is that fish farming will worsen red tide in an area largely dependent on tourism.
“We do have evidence that algal blooms are a result of red tide,” he said.
Hundreds of people attended an Environmental Protection Agency public hearing on the Velella Epsilon project in January 2020, almost all opposed, he said, but it was recently given a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.
There’s no dispute it will create waste, Schleifer said; the question was how much.
The federal permit is “permission to pollute,” Mitchell said.
Neil Sims, founder and CEO of Ocean Era Inc., the company behind the project, has said that currents will disperse whatever may be discharged from the pen, and the EPA agreed.
Velella Epsilon is just a pilot project involving one pen producing an estimated 80,000 pounds of food fish. Of greater concern, said Christian Wagley, Florida-Alabama coastal organizer with Healthy Gulf, is a project in the process of being permitted off Pensacola Beach, in the panhandle.
At build-out, estimated for 2027, Manna Fish Farm would consist of 12 pens raising 4 million pounds of fish a year.
In addition to the problems a scaled-up operation might pose, the Manna project would be perilously close to the habitat of the endangered Rice’s whale, of which there may be fewer than 100 left.
According to the NOAA Fisheries website, for the last 25 years the whales have been observed almost exclusively in the northeastern Gulf.
“The Rice’s whale’s very small population size and limited distribution increase its vulnerability to threats,” Fisheries.NOAA.gov states. “The most significant threats they face are energy exploration and development, oil spills and spill response, vessel strikes, ocean noise, ocean debris, aquaculture and entanglement in fishing gear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.