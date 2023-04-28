Commissioner Nancy Detert

Nancy Detert

 Sarasota County Government

VENICE - Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff in Sarasota County and in Tallahassee on Saturday - the day she is laid to rest after a Mass and ceremony in Venice. 

Detert died April 5 at the age of 78. She spent decades in public service in Florida after moving to the state from Illinois. 


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments