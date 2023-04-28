VENICE - Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff in Sarasota County and in Tallahassee on Saturday - the day she is laid to rest after a Mass and ceremony in Venice.
Detert died April 5 at the age of 78. She spent decades in public service in Florida after moving to the state from Illinois.
"Commissioner Detert will be remembered as a dedicated public servant for her community and the people of the State of Florida," DeSantis stated in a news release.
She served on the Sarasota County School Board from 1988-92; Florida House of Representatives from 1998-2006; Florida Senate from 2008-16 and Sarasota County Board of Commissioners since 2016, where she kept working until her death.
"To honor the memory of Commissioner Nancy Detert and her service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Sarasota County Courthouse in Venice, Florida, the City Hall of Sarasota, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, April 29, 2023."
DeSantis will be tasked with appointing someone to take over her seat with the County Commission.
A service for her has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Epiphany Cathedral, 220 Sarasota St., Venice, followed by a reception at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to Nancy Detert Memorial Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, 601 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285, to be given to “her greatest causes and passions,” it says.
