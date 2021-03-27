VENICE — As the consultants studying the city’s exposure to sea level rise begin to wrap up their work, residents can take some comfort from one of their preliminary conclusions.
“You’re really better off than many of your surrounding communities,” Jenna Phillips, of Taylor Engineering Inc., told the Environmental Advisory Board recently.
“It looks better than the last one we did in Southwest Florida,” colleague Angela Schedel agreed.
They didn’t name the other city.
They did say, however, that one of the things in the island of Venice’s favor is that it isn’t a natural island, having been separated from the “mainland” by the Intracoastal Waterway in the 1960s.
Most of the “island” is 12 feet to 18 feet above sea level, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden said.
The flip side of that is that many points of access to the water have been created, and “access to water is access for water,” Schedel said.
Tarpon Center Drive, Villas Drive, the Lake Venice Golf Club and properties around Hatchett and Curry creeks are among the most vulnerable areas, she said.
That analysis is consistent with what the city already knew, Weeden said. It also knows there’s no really good way to reduce flooding on Tarpon Center without “a lot of work,” she said.
“We’re definitely going to have some challenges,” she said.
Taylor’s report, which will be submitted to the state next month, will identify publicly owned and historically significant assets at risk from sea-level rise. What to do to preserve them is another matter.
Schedel said that options include protecting them with seawalls and by improving the city’s stormwater drainage system, and strategic relocations through buyouts, potentially with help from the federal government.
The city could also look at the parts of the comprehensive plan and land-development regulations that address construction in coastal areas, to reduce exposure to rising seas, she said.
But mitigation efforts can pose problems of their own, Weeden said, giving the example of new construction between two existing homes. While such infill is encouraged, if the new home has to be built at a higher elevation, it could tower over its neighbors, she said.
The study is using a planning horizon that extends out to 2100, so the city has some time to plan for — and figure out how to pay for — mitigation efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.