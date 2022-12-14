VENICE — Florida has relatively few complaints of elder abuse, which is fortunate, because it ranks dead last among the states and the District of Columbia in some of the resources needed to combat it.
That's the finding in a new report by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
Florida is home to the largest elder population in the country — 5.9 million residents over age 60, according to the Florida Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program's 2020-21 annual report — as well as the fastest-growing population of seniors 65 and older.
As measured per resident age 65 and older, Florida has the second-lowest rate of complaints about elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation, according to the WalletHub report. Only Louisiana has a better one.
Because of its low rate, the state ranks ninth in the prevalence of abuse, one of WalletHub's three dimensions of analysis.
But it ranks 51st in resources, in part because it's at the bottom in both total long-term care ombudsman program funding and eldercare organizations and services per resident 65 and older.
In the free program, volunteers work with paid staff to resolve complaints about abuse and neglect in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family care homes. The state has more than 4,100 of them, according to the program's annual report.
Due to COVID-19, the program lost 18% of its volunteer force in 2020 and another 10% in 2021, the annual report shows.
The state is 30th in elder protection, the third dimension WalletHub analyzed, giving it an overall ranking of 26th.
Nevada was the lowest-ranked state in the prevalence of complaints, while Mississippi was at the bottom in protection.
Ohio has the best protection, according to Wallethub, while Wisconsin is the No. 1 state in resources and overall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.