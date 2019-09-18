VENICE — Florida Trend’s second annual Florida 500 list of movers and shakers is out and it includes some people with strong connections to the Venice area.
In a letter introducing the list, Florida Trend Publisher David Denor, writes that the people on it “are the epitome of ‘influence,’ in that they all have “the capacity to have an effect on the character, development or behavior of someone or something.”
The list includes these four people who have an influence on Venice.
David Verinder is the CEO of the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, which is building a hospital in Venice. He’s been the CEO since 2014 and prior to that was the chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
“It’s an honor to work and live in such a wonderful place,” Verinder said in a news release announcing his recognition. “Everyone here from the administration to health care staff believes in and supports our mission.”
Florida Trend noted that Sarasota Memorial has embarked on the biggest expansion in its history, with its new Cancer Institute planned to open next fall along with the new Venice facility.
• • •
Jeff Jackson has been president and CEO of PGT Innovations, a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors in North Venice, since 2018. With 1,500 employees, it’s among the largest employers in the county.
According to the company’s website, he joined PGT in 2005 as vice president and chief financial officer and a year later led it through its initial public offering. He was later named executive vice president, then president and chief operating officer. He was appointed to the board in 2016.
He told Florida Trend of a new company initiative called “Leading Ladies,” which he said is “a platform for women in the organization to learn, encourage and celebrate accomplishments and become allies.”
Patrick K. Neal is the founder and chair of Neal Communities, which has four developments underway in the Venice area with others still in the approval process.
The company builds from Tampa Bay to Naples, according to its website, and has built more than 14,000 homes since the 1970s, earning several “Builder of the Year” honors.
Neal is a former state representative and senator and he served on the transition teams of Govs. Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis. He’s also the chair of Florida TaxWatch.
• • •
Michael Saunders is the founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Co., which has expanded from a single, small office on St. Armands Circle to a network of more than 20 offices, including one in Venice with more than three dozen agents.
A single mother, she borrowed $5,000 to open the office seeking greater financial security that she had as a Manatee High School teacher or a juvenile court counselor, according to the company’s website. The company has been named to numerous “Best Businesses” lists and Saunders was Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2004.
“My name helped me in the early days because when Michael Saunders called and they thought it was a man on the phone, I’d get my foot in the door — and I wouldn’t take it out,” she says in her website bio.
