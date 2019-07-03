By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Despite the best civics education requirement in the country and the 11th highest number of military enlistees per 1,000 population, Florida is only the 20th most patriotic state, according to WalletHub.
The online financial services company used 13 indicators of patriotism to compare the 50 states. New Hampshire took the top spot while New Jersey ranked 50th.
“Military Engagement” indicators made up 25 percent of the score. They included the average number of military enlistees between 2012 and 2017; the number of active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults; and the share of the civilian adult population in military reserves.
Florida was only 22nd in the number of veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, the final indicator in the category.
That put the state 19th, between Alaska at No. 1 and Massachusetts in 50th place, in this section of the report.
“Civic Engagement” indicators ranged from the percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 primary (22nd) and presidential elections to the volunteer rate, in which Florida was 50th.
Vermont was No. 1 in civic engagement, with Hawaii at the bottom. Florida was right in the middle at 25th.
