Compared to other states, Florida ranked 35 in a nationwide report on child well-being, according to the 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book.
In the data book, it shows one in five Florida children are in poverty and children nationwide are experiencing more anxiety and depression than previous years.
The book was developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and looks at how children are doing throughout the country. The report detailed health, economic and other challenges impacting children's lives.
It also mentioned how those challenges are more likely to affect children of color.
The report included data collected from 2016 through 2020.
"I'm very disappointed, actually," said Norin Dollard, speaking of the report's results. Dollard is the senior policy analyst and KIDS COUNT director at Florida Policy Institute.
She said it was the third year in a row in which Florida had the same overall ranking.
"That sort of stagnation is concerning," she said.
The annual data book uses different aspects connected to a child's wellness to calculate the overall well-being in each state and the country. Those sections are economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.
Within each category, there are four indicators for calculating the data. For example, underneath health are numbers on low birth-weight babies, children without health insurance, child and teen deaths per 100,000, and children and teens who are overweight or obese.
Florida's ranking compared to other states was 42 in economic well-being, 35 in health, 32 for family and community, and 13 in education.
"We are not doing enough to invest in our kids to improve our ranking," Dollard said.
The recent data collected showed Florida's economic well-being was better than before. For children in poverty, the state went from 22% of kids under 18 in poverty in 2008-2012 to 19% in 2016-2020.
However, the collected data for the report ends on Dec. 31, 2020 and does not show recent statistics. Dollard said she is worried the numbers will be worse after 2020, which was the first year of COVID-19.
Apart from the recent data book, Dollard commented on the issues contributing to those challenges.
"We know that housing, for example, is a huge issue in our state," she said.
To improve a child's economic well-being, local and state governments can look at affordable housing, she said.
"Housing stability is related to overall child well-being," Dollard said, while mentioning parents become stressed, which is not good for the children.
According to a press release with the Florida report, one in five children in Florida are living in poverty based on the 2016-2020 numbers.
Dollard said another aspect Florida can improve on is health insurance. Having health insurance is associated with a positive outcome throughout the life of a child, she said.
"Expanding Medicaid would give access to a lot more kids," she said.
While not part of the index, yet, the KIDS COUNT data book addressed mental health for the first time, Dollard said.
"In the 2000s, experts estimated that 14%–20% of young people in America were experiencing a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder at any given time," said Lisa Hamilton, the president and CEO of The Annie E. Casey Foundation, in the data book.
"Conditions for the current generation appear to be worse."
According to data from the National Survey of Children's Health from 2016 and 2020, children across the country and in most states were more likely to have anxiety or depression during the first year of the pandemic than previous years.
In 2016, 8.7% of Florida children ages 3 to 17 had anxiety or depression. In 2020, it was 10.6%. Nationwide, the percentages went from 9.4% in 2016 to 11.8% in 2020.
"The real need to continue to invest and expand investment in mental health services," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.