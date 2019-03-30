Florida didn’t make the top 10 in a list of how attractive states are to doctors.
It didn’t make the top 20, either. Or even the top 30.
Florida came in at No. 32 in a study by WalletHub, an online personal-finance website, despite leading the nation in the percentage of the population projected to be 65 and older by 2030.
It was one of the few measurements in which Florida didn’t rank in the bottom half of the study, which included all the states and the District of Columbia.
Two others were the punitiveness of the Florida Board of Medicine (18th) and the number of hospitals per capita (25th).
The state ranked 28th in both the average monthly starting salary of physicians and their average annual wage, both adjusted for the cost of living.
Those numbers of are particular interest to doctors recently admitted to practice. According to the study, the average medical-school student graduated with more than $196,000 of debt in 2018.
The news is worse on the expense side of the ledger.
Florida is 33rd in medical malpractice award payout amounts per capita and 45th in annual medical malpractice liability insurance rates.
The state ranked 48th in insured population rate despite an 8.32 percent decrease in the uninsured rate from 2010 to 2017.
Florida is one of the states that declined to expand Medicare under the Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act, popularly known as Obamacare.
In a separate study last October, WalletHub ranked Florida 46th in uninsured residents, at 12.9 percent.
States that expanded Medicaid averaged 6.74 percent uninsured while those that didn’t averaged 10.74 percent, according to that study.
To evaluate the best and worst states for doctors, WalletHub compiled data for 18 metrics divided into two categories: Opportunity & Competition and Medical Environment.
Opportunity & Competition included salary, insured population rate and the share of elderly population, while hospital quality and safety and malpractice claims and insurance rates were factors in Medical Environment.
See the complete study at WalletHub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.