By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network released a report this week evaluating state efforts in cancer prevention and care.
Florida was not one of the success stories.
“How Do You Measure Up?” assessed progress in eight public policy priority areas: increased access to Medicaid; Medicaid coverage of tobacco cessation services; regulation of indoor tanning; access to palliative care; pain policy; cigarette tax rates; smoke-free laws; and tobacco prevention and cessation program funding.
According to the report, Florida is falling short of the network’s benchmarks in the first three priorities and is making “some progress” in the other five.
In none of them, however, is the state rated as “doing well.”
No state was rated as doing well in all eight areas but only two didn’t hit the mark in any of them: Florida and Mississippi.
The state was recognized for banning vaping where smoking is prohibited, though that happened by constitutional amendment. It also got credit for designating a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
But Florida is one of 15 states, largely in the south, that declined to expand its Medicaid program. And the existing program provides no coverage for people trying to quit smoking.
There’s no state law restricting the use of tanning beds by minors. The report calls tanning beds “the greatest avoidable known risk factor for skin cancer.”
Florida is also criticized for a lack of spending on tobacco prevention and cessation programs. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for an annual expenditure of $194.2 million but the state only budgeted $70.4 million in the current fiscal year — 36.3%of the benchmark.
Tobacco marketing outspends money put into smoking prevention and cessation by a factor of 14 to 1, according to the report.
Florida’s shortcomings mean the state “Ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to implementing policies and legislation to prevent and reduce suffering and death,” the press statement accompanying the report said.
