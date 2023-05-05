Gompertz Theatre is in the Hegner Wing of FST

The Hegner Wing of Florida Studio Theatre, containing the Gompertz Theatre, Green Room for dining, Court Cabaret and Bounds Lab Theater. It’s located on First Street at Cocoanut in downtown Sarasota.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre announced the lineup for its 2023 Summer Season, featuring a three-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series.

“This Summer Season, we want to ‘brighten and lighten your days,’” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director. “On the Mainstage, we are presenting plays full of humor, heart, and humanity.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments