SARASOTA — Since his debut album at the age of 13, Stevie Wonder garnered some 70 Grammy nominations, which resulted in a record 25 wins plus an Academy Award for Best Original Song in the 1984 film, “The Woman in Red.”
Honoring his legacy, “A Place in the Sun — a Tribute to Stevie Wonder” was created in house at Florida Studio Theatre by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham with arrangements by Scott Michaelson and Jim Prosser, FST’s resident pianist for some 25 years and co-creator of many in-house musical productions at FST.
The cast includes keyboardists/singers and storytellers Joshua Byram and Ben Senneff, pianist and back-up vocalist Sean Holland, drummer Marcus James and guitarist and vocalist Hannah Taylor.
It was directed by Catherine Randazzo, FST associate artist, literary manager and in-residence director who also has a string of past FST cabaret and stage productions to her credit.
Senneff was brimming over with his enthusiasm for Wonder, jumping to his feet while playing keyboard on what were obviously his favorite songs.
The song list included Wonder’s first song, “Fingertips,” which was recorded in 1962 when he was just 13. It was written by Paul Clarence and Henry Cosby, who were his mentors in his teen years.
In the 70s, when Wonder was an opening act for the Rolling Stones, he gained a whole new audience and strong friendship with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and the rest of the Stones.
At FST, the Wonder hit list includes “Uptight,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “For Once in My Life,” “If you Really Love Me,” We Can Work it Out,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” and “Part-Time Lover.”
Despite closing with two funeral songs, “His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “A Place in the Sun,” the presentation garnered a standing ovation from the opening night crowd Friday in the Goldstein Cabaret on Palm Avenue in Sarasota.
This show is one of the three-show cabaret season and plays in the Goldstein, one of FST’s many theater venues. Arrive an hour before showtime to have dinner in the cabaret.
FST has a habit of extending its winter shows. Therefore, there is no closing date on this run but as the Goldstein is not a large venue, if you want to make sure to see this show, and you should, call the box office now at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheater.org.
Consider that subscriptions to the FST cabaret season of three shows is as low as $49 per person.
The other two shows in the package are “The 70’s More Than a Decade” in the Court Cabaret and “Reel Music,” which features music from films. “Reel Music” will follow “The 70’s More Than a Decade” in the Court in mid-February.
For a complete listing of all the shows in FST’s many theaters on Palm Avenue and First Street in Sarasota, visit: florida studiotheatre.org.
