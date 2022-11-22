SARASOTA — Since his debut album at the age of 13, Stevie Wonder garnered some 70 Grammy nominations, which resulted in a record 25 wins plus an Academy Award for Best Original Song in the 1984 film, “The Woman in Red.”

Honoring his legacy, “A Place in the Sun — a Tribute to Stevie Wonder” was created in house at Florida Studio Theatre by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham with arrangements by Scott Michaelson and Jim Prosser, FST’s resident pianist for some 25 years and co-creator of many in-house musical productions at FST.


