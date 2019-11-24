New parking signs

New signs direct motorists where to park downtown or at city parks down South Harbor Drive.

VENICE — The Venice Public Works Department has completed the installation of 29 new public parking signs throughout the downtown area and the South Harbor Drive beach parks.

The signs are larger and have a uniform color scheme and appearance for better visibility.

Staff has also refurbished and remounted the large public parking map in Centennial Park.

Additional signs will be installed in the future based on user feedback.

