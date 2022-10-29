VENICE — Bringing both scratch-made food and 16 beers on tap, Food + Beer has opened in the old Clock Restaurant location.
“We are happy to be here,” said Mike Williams, the general manager.
Food + Beer opened on Oct. 21 at 301 South Tamiami Trail and boasts being open until 2 a.m., which is rare on the island of Venice. Williams said the owners wanted to take advantage of the market here.
“Liven up Venice a little bit,” he said.
Mike Whalen and Casey Daniels opened the first location in the Gulf Gate neighborhood of Sarasota around four years ago. The name comes from not having a liquor license when first opening and only serving food and beer.
Williams said the name just stuck and represented what the restaurant was known for — its food and beer.
Since the original location, Food + Beer has opened spots in Bradenton, along Fruitville Road and now Venice.
“We’ve put a lot of work into this building,” Williams said.
The building was originally a breakfast spot called Clock Restaurant. The restaurant closed in 2018 after over three decades open and had been vacant ever since. Eggstraordinary Cafe planned to be in the location and then the pandemic hit.
Now after six years, Food + Beer has taken the spot.
Williams said they want to provide “an amazing vibe” with its outside and inside seating, many TVs and good service.
Popular items include the wings and chicken nuggets, he said. He also mentioned the sauces were all made from scratch by the kitchen manager.
“He puts a lot of love into it,” he said.
One of those sauces is a “unique” peanut butter and jelly sauce, which can go on the wings or chicken nuggets.
“It has a little kick to it, but it’s good,” Williams said.
The restaurant also offers brunch on the weekends, especially since “people still associate this place with breakfast,” he said.
For the second half of the name, the restaurant has a “nice mix” of beers, including local beers and IPAs.
There are also cocktails available, happy hour specials every day until 7 p.m. and lunch specials during the week.
With a strong start in business, Williams expects to see the crowds grow.
“We’ve been very very busy since opening day,” he said.
