VENICE — Food drives and fixed meals assisted hundreds of area residents during Thanksgiving, with long time endeavors and new projects assisting neighbors.
First Baptist Church put on its Operation Thanksgiving Dinner Drive Thru on Thanksgiving Day.
Pastor Tom Hodge gave the green light to the First Baptist Church project with homecooked meals cooked and distributed, according to volunteer Shirley St. John.
“Each individual was so thankful and appreciative of us being there for them,” she said in an email.
That effort served 45 meals, she said.
Four volunteers worked the day preparing the meals and then distributed them between 3-5 p.m.
“We were exhausted but it was oh so worth it,” St. John said.
There was also a first food drive held by Sisters for Seniors, which co-organizer Stephanie Steffens called “a huge success.”
“We had so many generous people bring in everything from turkeys to $200 worth of Publix gift cards and everything in between,” she said in an email. “The outpouring of community was so much more than we had ever hoped, but we were not too surprised because we live in such a giving community.”
She said the effort collected about 500 pounds of food delivered to the South County Food Bank in Venice on Wednesday — in time for Thanksgiving.
“The folks at the food pantry were very appreciative for the collected food items, as evident by the people who were waiting in line to receive food,” Steffens said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.