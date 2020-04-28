VNburglary041820

PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Venice Police are investigating an Easter Sunday burglary at the Food Mart on Tamiami Trail at Tampa Avenue.

VENICE — Venice police continue to investigate a burglary that happened Easter Sunday at the Shell Gas Station and Food Mart on Tamiami Trail and Tampa Avenue. 

According to the Venice Police Department, detectives were told the initial call was about equipment theft.

The cash register, various coffee and other machines were stolen. Even the ceiling lighting fixtures were removed. 

Refrigeration unit windows were smashed inside, leaving broken glass throughout the small interior space.

The outside door was also smashed. More than two weeks after the incident, the convenience store has yet to be boarded up.

The investigation remains active. An incident report for the April 12 burglary is not yet available.

