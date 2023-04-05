Editor’s note: A Passover Seder also will be conducted this evening (Wednesday) at the Chabad of Venice and North Port.
Passover is a festival of rejoicing. The Jewish Congregation of Venice is celebrating it with a Seder tonight, April 5 at sundown.
The synagogue’s social hall has been transformed into a vision of black-and-white for the 142 members and guests who will celebrate together with the traditional Haggadah (Seder prayer book), songs and food.
Led by Cantor Marci Vitkus and Rabbi Jennifer Singer, the prayers and meal commemorate the Hebrews’ liberation from slavery in Egypt and their crossing the desert for 40 years to reach a new home in the promised land of Israel.
The enduring message of struggle for freedom rings as true today as it did thousands of years ago when Moses led his people from tyranny to freedom.
The literal meaning of the word “passover” or Pesach, is the “passing over” of the forces of destruction. Leavening is not permitted for the eight days of the festival; only matzoh and matzoh products are allowed.
Matzoh symbolizes both the Hebrews’ suffering in bondage and the haste with which they left Egypt with no time for their bread to rise.
The traditional Seder service symbolizes this eternal quest for freedom, including charoses (a mix of apples, nuts, and wine to symbolize mortar); parsley, which symbolizes the growth of springtime and the green of hope and renewal; hard boiled eggs, to represent life and triumph over death; bitter herbs (horseradish), to represent the bitterness that the Hebrews endured in Egypt; and a roasted shankbone for the ancient Passover sacrifice.
The dinner following the Seder service also includes many traditional foods, including gefilte fish, chicken soup with matzo balls, matzo, brisket, and flourless chocolate cake.
Chef Brian will prepare the dinner, except for the soup and gefilte fish, which will be made by JCV members Harriet Davidson and Judy Rapaport and their kitchen crew.
One of the most beloved of the Jewish festivals, the Passover seder is also one of the most difficult and time-consuming to prepare. Many JCV members pitched in to provide their congregation with a delicious, memorable and meaningful celebration.
