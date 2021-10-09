VENICE — Usually associated with special events or festivals, several food trucks now have more permanent locations around the Venice area.
During the pandemic, more relaxed regulations within the city and county allowed the operation of food trucks while restaurants were shut down.
“We are glad we decided to go the food truck route,” said Fawne Adams, the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck Southwest Florida, about opening during the pandemic.
While the state controls the licensing for food trucks through the Department of Business Regulation, the city and county have control over any public property permits for the trucks.
However, most of the food trucks in the area are stationed on private property, which allows the trucks to operate with permission from property owners.
Some regulations on private property include being a certain distance away from residential structures, being out of the way of required private parking, and not interfering with pedestrian and car traffic.
The pandemic and newer regulations allowed for more food trucks to open, and many took advantage of the situation throughout Venice and the surrounding areas.
Opening in pandemic
Near the beginning of the pandemic, Auntie Anne’s, in front of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, opened in April 2020, while Sofrito, 1011 South Tamiami Trail in Nokomis, opened in June 2020.
“We had to be here because really everything else was shut down,” Adams said.
Even long-time catering company, GitChewSum Barbecue with food truck locations at 1021 Discovery Way and the grassy area by the 7/11 at 705 Commerce Drive, decided to open a food truck near the beginning of the pandemic because of the slowdown in business.
“We had to shift gears,” GitChewSum owner Allen Pomerleau said.
Some local restaurants also decided to open food trucks during the pandemic, including British Open Pub.
While British Open Pub is the permanent location, their food truck opened in December 2020 and travels to different HOAs and breweries around Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties.
“We do have a restaurant attached, which is easier for us,” said Trey Cope, who handles the British Open Pub food truck.
Despite food truck owners seeing a need for the trucks, some were still nervous about opening in a pandemic.
“We kind of just jumped in and crossed our fingers and hoped for the best,” said Tina Russo, who owns Sofrito with her fiance. “And we are still here kicking.”
For the British Open Pub, Cope said it made sense to open a food truck and travel to communities without customers leaving their homes for too long.
Pomerleau also decided it was a good choice since GitChewSum was already established as a local family-run catering business.
“I knew our food was good and I knew people would come,” Pomerleau said.
Whether the food truck owners were nervous or ready to open the truck, most have done well.
Gaining popularity
“Food trucks in this area are becoming very, very popular,” Cope said.
With all of the food trucks appearing within the last year or so, most have discovered the popularity of visiting homeowners associations.
“That became a really popular market,” Pomerleau said. “We’ve done well with that.”
Most of the food trucks have a “home base” or two, but also move around to different events and HOAs, especially when business slowed down during the summer.
Because the food trucks move around a lot, a majority of the them keep customers updated about their locations for the week on Facebook.
“We want people to know where we are going to be and not have them upset that we are not here,” said Tina Russo, who owns Sofrito with her fiance.
Since food trucks have become more popular, a new food truck has appeared on Venice island. Street Harvest, at 1101 Tamiami Trail, opened in September.
“We wanted to give it a shot,” said Samantha Scheiker, owner of Street Harvest along with her husband Sergio Scheiker.
Despite being open for a little over a month, Scheiker said, they already have regular customers.
“We have a couple that comes every day,” Scheiker said.
The other food trucks also have several regular customers visit and have built a following.
“That’s the cool part about staying in one spot,” Adams said.
