It’s hard to come up with a word that defines the artwork of Florida native Merritt Dekle. Terms like unique, haunting, and representational are just a few that come to mind.
But don’t bother to ask the self-taught artist. That, he says, is the viewer’s job.
“People ask me how I characterize my work and my answer is: I don’t know,” he said. “That’s not my job anyway. Call it what you want. It’s just a drawing that I did.”
With hundreds of key pieces of art used across the world, Dekle now finds himself tied to Venice as his work is being digitized here and will soon be on display in the city.
Drawing is something Dekle has been doing since he was old enough to pick up a pencil.
“I was always doodling in the margins of my notebooks. I always knew and my mother also knew. She was an artist as well, but she never pushed me. I doodled constantly and by the time I started drawing, I already kind of had a style.”
Dekle was born in Atlanta, but moved with his family to Jacksonville at a young age. Described as somewhat of an introvert who often kept to himself as a child, his older sister, Maggie Lang, said her brother “found his tribe” in their high school’s drama department, where he enjoyed helping create set designs for the productions.
After earning his associate degree from Florida Junior College in Jacksonville, Dekle attended the University of South Florida for two years before leaving for New York City in 1977.
He first earned a living creating window and interior designs for some of the city’s top Fifth Avenue clothing stores like Bergdorf-Goodman.
“I visited the art galleries in the city, but the art displayed there was not for me,” he said. “I realized that my interest was more in commercial art and that becoming an illustrator was for me.”
He began showing his pencil drawings to periodicals and book publishers. His first sale was to the Village Voice in 1987.
“I went to St. Martin’s Press and showed my work to a man there who was about my age. He said they liked my work, but that what they needed had to be in color. And so, I taught myself how to use an air brush and that’s what I did from then on.”
St. Martin’s Press used Dekle’s color illustration for the cover of The Prospect of Detachment, which was published in 1988.
Following his first commercial success, Dekle began looking for an agent to represent his work. He eventually associated with Alan Lynch Artists for the better part of a decade.
“When I first saw his work, it was very clear that he was obviously talented, but there was something special about his work,” said Alan Lynch. “Certainly, the color and the angle. His concepts were very unusual at the time. I recognized it creatively as something that appealed to me, but sometimes from my perch, that can be a downfall. You also have to look at it through the prism of is it going to sell? I would show his work to publishers and they would be interested.”
Dekle developed a following among magazine publishers, particularly in the mystery and business genres. He created illustrations for clients as diverse as Business Week, Redbook Magazine, Money Magazine and Penthouse.
He also created dusk jackets for publishing houses such as Bantam, Harper, Dutton and Ivy Books.
“Mysteries are my favorite kind of books to read,” he added, “so it was always fun to be able to read the manuscripts before the books were published.”
The air brush technique is a complicated and laborious process of creating art, but Dekle said the process complemented his own unique drawing style.
“It was the smoothness of it. I mean, I could still draw, but then I would have to cut out the pieces, some as small as a toenail clipping. Then, I had to learn how to use the air brush. It was hard to do, but the end result was it made the artwork look very smooth.”
Earlier this year, Venice print conservator Sonja Jordan-Mowery was retained to digitize and categorize the collection of nearly 300 pieces of Dekle’s original artwork. The collection is being readied for sale and can be viewed at: merrittdekle.com
“I don’t know Mr. Dekle personally, but I think I know his sensibilities,” Mowery said. “When you look at the images he was charged to produce for books and articles, there is a sensitivity and a nuance and an emotionality that I feel very close to. He did one piece, for example, of a young man dying of AIDS. It is beautiful while also painful. He has the ability to mix emotions in such a way that makes it complex, and that, to me, is real artistry.”
By the mid-1990s, commercial art was making the leap to computerization, and illustrators, in order to remain competitive, needed to adapt by creating their artwork digitally. Merritt chose to continue creating his art using the traditional method and, as a result, the demand for his work gradually decreased.
“I always enjoyed working with Merritt,” added Lynch. “He’s a very creative guy and his work was very unique. A lot of times in this business, you’ll find that the work of successful artists, there will be those who try to copy their style. I don’t remember anyone trying to imitate his work. He retained that kind of uniqueness.”
As the work slowed and his health failed, Dekle moved to his family’s ancestral home in Marianna, Florida. He lived in his paternal grandmother’s historic home until suffering a stroke about 15 years ago.
He and Maggie then donated the house, built in 1892, to serve as the Jackson County Visitor Center.
Reminded of John Lennon’s observation that life is what happens when you’re busy making plans, Dekle reflected on the two decades he spent living and working in New York City.
“I had an incredible time there,” he added. “I can’t imagine what my life would have been like if I hadn’t moved to New York and had stayed in Jacksonville. I got to do what I loved, and that’s more important than anything. I’m very grateful for having had a career doing what I loved to do.”
Exhibits of Dekle’s art will be on display from Oct. 21 until Nov. 4 at the Island Bookshop, 206 W. Miami Avenue, and the Collector’s Gallery at 114 Nokomis Avenue.
